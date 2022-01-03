WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snow/sleet mix continues in the Tri-Cities Monday morning
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tri-Cities until 3pm this afternoon.
TRI-CITIES– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3pm for Tri-Cities and surrounding cities and neighborhoods.
Snow and mixed precipitation of sleet and rain will continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. Slow down and use caution will driving.
Here is a look at wintry Washington Department of Transportation cameras from 9am Monday:
