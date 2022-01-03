WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snow/sleet mix continues in the Tri-Cities Monday morning

TRI-CITIES– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3pm for Tri-Cities and surrounding cities and neighborhoods.

Snow and mixed precipitation of sleet and rain will continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Only 169 days until summer. pic.twitter.com/JQ48y8uyWf — Alyssa Warner (@AlyssaWarnerWI) January 3, 2022

Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. Slow down and use caution will driving.

Here is a look at wintry Washington Department of Transportation cameras from 9am Monday: