WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Watch for snow and ice on your Wednesday morning drive

TRI-CITIES–Expect snow and ice for the Wednesday morning drive! The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will receive another 0.25″-1.0″ of new snow possible this morning.

Watch for slick conditions! Temperatures are well below freezing in the Tri-Cities. Another 0.25"-1.00" of additional snow is possible through the early morning hours.

#wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/0IYNf8FqKQ — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) December 29, 2021

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10am across the Mid-Columbia Basin. 1-3″ of total accumulation is possible. Snow is also falling over the Cascades and the Blue Mountains in Washington and Oregon.

Temperatures are much colder than normal in Eastern Washington and Oregon with the help of an Arctic air mass. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the next few days. Wind chills, or “feels-like temperatures,” have dropped below zero in some neighborhoods to the north Wednesday morning.

Snow and ice are covering most of the roads around the Tri-Cities. Please slow down as you head out the door this morning. #GMNW #wawx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/8OU9KVF6aN — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 29, 2021

Snow accumulating on area roadways this evening. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://t.co/IMVur3jq35 for Oregon or https://t.co/aluAg1XXTa for Washington.#ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/eEdXA9cYGm — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) December 29, 2021

Here is a list of the winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service office in Pendleton:

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 228 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 228 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially along Interstate 84. Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon- Including the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, and Ione 228 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially long Interstate 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

RELATED: Multiple Crashes Reported in Benton County After Snow Fell Throughout The Region

Use caution today and drive cautiously! -KAPP-KVEW Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo