Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights return to Richland next week

by Dylan Carter

Credit: City of Richland

Credit: City of Richland



RICHLAND, Wash. — Every holiday season, parts of the Tri-Cities including the iconic Jon Dam Plaza are illuminated by wonderous lights channeling the spirit and energy of Christmastime.

Thanks to HAPO and the City of Richland, the illustrious sights of wintertime return to the region with a special celebration on December 3.

According to the City of Richland, the sixth annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights will embark at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The HAPO Community Stage and surrounding attractions will light up and dance to holiday music after the 6 o’clock countdown.

Musical performances from the Hanford High School Choir, Richland High Pep Band, and Drumline will help Tri-Cities families get into the holiday spirit just a week after the Thanksgiving festivities.

Food vendors including Non-Fiction and Doggie Style Gourmet will sell tasty treats for the whole family while city workers hand out free cocoa and KC Kettle Corn to community members in attendance.

Ol’ St. Nick’s reindeer will make a special guest appearance while children gather around Santa’s House for photos and holiday cheer.

Once the display is lit, you can enjoy holiday music in the Plaza or head down to Howard Amon Park to ride on the J&S Express Train at the Richland Community Center.

This attraction will take riders on a journey through more than 20 inflatable displays with surprises along the way.

Children can make their list and check it twice before dropping it in the “Letters to the North Pole” mailbox. All participants who submit their list before Dec. 20 will receive a personalized response from Santa Claus and pals.

Gallery in the Park on Lee Blvd. will give out free cocoa and complimentary craft kits for kids while parents enjoy the musical stylings of the Tubadours.

Plus, the lighted boat parade will run from about 7:15 to 8 p.m. thanks to a sponsorship by the Clover Island Yacht Club.

For a full calendar of events, click the following link: (www.ci.richland.wa.us/winterwonderland).

