Wintry mix early with slick roads possible -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

A winter storm is moving through the Pacific Northwest today with a wintry mix impacting our area. With snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain all possible, this will create slick and icy roads this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time! The mix will changeover to rain showers by lunchtime into the afternoon, so keep your umbrella near-by. Look for highs today in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Cascades, eastern slopes and areas north into Spokane until 4AM Thursday. The roads will be snowy and slick. Above 2500 feet, an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow possible. Be sure to check pass reports!

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Blues until Thursday afternoon with an additional 8 to 14 inches of snow possible.