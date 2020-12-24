Wintry mix, snow possible Christmas Day -Kristin

All eyes on Christmas Day…could we see snow? There is a chance with a system moving in from the west on Christmas.

Locally, we could see a sprinkle or flurry waking up on Christmas morning. Most spots will just be cloudy and dry. After 10AM, a wintry mix will move into the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. And around noon into the Columbia Basin into the foothills. Temperatures will be key to the type of precipitation we see around the area. Right now, the best chance for accumulating snow will occur around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley by late afternoon into the evening. For the Columbia Basin (including the Tri-Cities), look for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow at times.

Columbia Basin, foothills (Tri-Cities): Dusting up to 1/2″

Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1 to 2″

Eastern slopes: 2 to 5″

Cascades: 3 to 8″

A flurry will be possible early Saturday morning. It will stay a little unsettled by Saturday afternoon with a chilly rain shower possible – highs in the low 40’s. A quiet day Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 30’s.