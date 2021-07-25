Wishing Star Foundation helps honor Prosser teen who battled cancer

by Margo Cady

PROSSER, Wash. — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to celebrate the life of Jazlynn Guillen, who passed away in November of 2020 while battling cancer. The event was held at Art Fiker Memorial in Prosser.

The Wishing Star Foundation helped put on the event, as part of their After the Wish program. “Because she was so ill, we weren’t able to send her on her wish, she wanted to go to Hawaii,” said Lonna Smith, Executive Director of the Wishing Star Foundation. “But she wasn’t able to travel, so what we did was we supported the family locally.”

Guillen, more commonly referred to as “Jazzy,” had lots of support from the Prosser and Tri-Cities communities during her battle. Friends and family banded together and created Team Jazzy to help Guillen in her battle.

At the celebration of life, everyone spoke of her determination and kindness. “Jazzy is one of those special individuals that you meet very few in your lifetime. And a piece of her is in everybody’s heart, because that’s what she did. She brought people together. She was strong and feisty and beautiful,” said Smith.

After the celebration, her friends, family, and the community released over 1,000 butterflies in her memory. Event goers were able to purchase a Painted Lady butterfly to release. The family requested that proceeds from the sale of the butterflies went to the Wishing Star Foundation in lieu of flowers.

