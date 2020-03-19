With bars closed on St. Paddy’s Day, troopers made zero DUI arrests in Tri-Cities, Yakima

David Mann by David Mann

Trooper Chris Thorson

St. Patrick’s Day is normally one of America’s biggest drinking holidays. But with all of Washington’s bars and restaurants closed in response to the novel coronavirus, local residents weren’t able to participate in their typical annual celebrations.

The plus side to that?

According to Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson, there were no DUI arrests that night on any highways his jurisdiction, which stretches from Yakima to the Tri-Cities to Walla Walla to Clarkston near the Idaho border.

The Benton and Franklin County jails also showed no DUI bookings that night, meaning no police departments in the Tri-Cities area made a DUI arrest either.

Thorson said when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a weekend, there’s typically around five to 10 DUI arrests in his jurisdiction. Over his 20-year career with WSP, Thorson said he can’t remember a single time there were no DUI arrests on the night of the Irish holiday.

Comments

comments