Woman, 27, shot in Kennewick after possible domestic violence incident, police say

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 27-year-old female was shot at least one time Thursday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near the 600 block of North Tweedt Street.

Upon arrival, Kennewick police officers found a 27-year-old female who had been been at least one time, according to investigators.

The woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the shooting occurred after a possible domestic violence incident.

Investigators say they do not have a suspect in custody.

