Woman, 28, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Kennewick Sunday night, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police received reports around 9:35 p.m. of a woman lying in the middle of Clearwater Ave., between Edison St. and Arthur Street.

The Kennewick Police Department says the woman was hit by a car while crossing Clearwater Avenue.

The 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the driver and occupants of the car pulled over after hitting the woman and ran from the scene. Police told KAPP-KVEW that the car involved in the crime was not listed as stolen at the time of the hit-and-run. It’s unclear how many suspects are involved. Police say they received several reports of the incident.

Police say a K-9 track led them to belongings of the suspect, however no one was caught.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate. If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact 509-628-0333.

