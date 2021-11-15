Woman and dog rescued from roof of car stuck in Yakima river
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman was rescued from the roof of a car with her dog after being stranded in the Yakima river over the weekend.
Around 10pm Saturday night, Yakima fire department was called out to the Yakima river. Using FLIR-enabled drones, a woman, along with her dog, was found stranded in the Yakima River, on top of her vehicle.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakima County Fire District #5, through unified command, requested assistance from the City of Yakima Fire Department.
Officials were able to rescue the stranded woman and her dog using a raft and they were able to get both of them to shore safely.
Neither the woman or dog were hurt. It’s unknown how the pair ended up in the river.
