Woman and dog rescued from roof of car stuck in Yakima river

by Matt Reyes



















YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman was rescued from the roof of a car with her dog after being stranded in the Yakima river over the weekend.

Around 10pm Saturday night, Yakima fire department was called out to the Yakima river. Using FLIR-enabled drones, a woman, along with her dog, was found stranded in the Yakima River, on top of her vehicle.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakima County Fire District #5, through unified command, requested assistance from the City of Yakima Fire Department.

Officials were able to rescue the stranded woman and her dog using a raft and they were able to get both of them to shore safely.

Neither the woman or dog were hurt. It’s unknown how the pair ended up in the river.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.