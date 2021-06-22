Woman arrested in Pasco with AK-47 after tense encounter with police

PASCO, Wash. — A 48-year-old woman wearing tactical body armor, a Kevlar helmet, and armed with an AK-47 was arrested Sunday night in Pasco after a tense encounter with police, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Police say they responded to reports of a woman walking down Court St. in Pasco armed with a rifle Sunday evening.

The Pasco Police Department says when officers arrived, the woman pointed the rifle in their direction.

Police say Melanie Gloriosso, 48, was experiencing a mental crisis.

Police Crisis Negotiators arrived at the scene and communicated with Gloriosso to drop the rifle and take off her armor, and she complied.

The Pasco Police Department says they were able to take Gloriosso into custody.

Investigators received more information at the scene that the vest Gloriosso was wearing may have an explosive device attached, according to police. The Richland Bomb Squad was called and found that the vest was clear of any devices, according to PPD.

The Pasco Police Department says a search of Gloriosso’s residence found an explosive device, and it was removed.

Melanie Gloriosso was arrested on charges of first degree assault and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

The Pasco Police Department says no one was seriously injured.

