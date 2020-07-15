Woman bites Pasco police officer during DUI arrest, authorities say

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco woman bit a police officer while being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday night.

Someone called 911 to report that Bethany Ann Bechtol, 34, was cutting the drive-thru line at Dairy Queen on Burden Boulevard, and that she appeared intoxicated.

Officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and two patrol cars attempted to pull over Bechtol’s white Mazda with their sirens on and lights flashing.

Police say Bechtol kept on driving for several blocks and did a couple laps around a nearby neighborhood for abruptly stopping.

At first, she was only facing charges of DUI and failure to stop, but then she managed to slip out of her handcuffs while in the back of a patrol car. As they tried to get her out of the car to put the cuffs back on, she allegedly resisted and bit one of the officers on the arm.

She was booked at the Franklin County Jail on a felony assault charge that “couple have been easily avoided,” police said.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample to determine if intoxicants were in Bechtol’s system

