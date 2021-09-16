Woman breaches security at WA governor’s residence
The Northwest News Network reports Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee were not home at the time.
This incident follows a larger breach on Jan. 6 when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump forced open a gate and got onto the mansion lawn.
- Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door
Governor Inslee addressed the state on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021 regarding the events at the Governor’s Mansion and U.S. Capitol.
- Governor’s mansion breach: Do you know this man?
WSP turned to the public for help in identifying a man being investigated for assault “and other crimes for actions that occurred during the breach of the property.”
As for Wednesday’s incident it wasn’t clear why the woman entered the landscaped grounds to the mansion, located adjacent to the Capitol building. A State Patrol spokesperson said she appeared confused and unaware of her surroundings.
“She didn’t know where she was at,” said Sgt. Darren Wright.
She was eventually transported by ambulance to a hospital.
