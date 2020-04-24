Woman busted in Tri-Cities with 17 pounds of meth, thousands in cash

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A 36-year-old woman was busted with 17 pounds of methamphetamine this week.

The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force made the arrest while investigating a drug trafficking organization, said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem.

On April 22 around 8:30p.m., detectives on the task force arrested the woman after serving a search warrant on her vehicle and finding about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The investigation continued that night and, with help from local law enforcement, an additional search warrant was executed at the woman’s apartment. There, detectives found about 15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 10 pounds of processed marijuana and a large amount of cash.

The woman was booked into the Franklin County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance.

The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force is a collaborative initiative comprised of investigators from the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and West Richland Police Departments as well as the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Offices from both Benton and Franklin Counties.

The purpose of the task force is to investigate mid-level criminal organizations linked to narcotics and illegal weapons trafficking.

Comments

comments