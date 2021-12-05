Woman chases people in park with machete in Walla Walla

by Margo Cady

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A woman has been arrested after chasing people with a machete in Walla Walla on Saturday.

Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) was dispatched to Wildwood Park around 10:41 a.m. on December 4th. WWPD had received calls of a woman threatening people with a machete.

Upon arrival WWPD found a woman yelling at people, saying that she was going to kill them. An officer cleared the park of people until additional units arrived on scene.

Shortly after, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with the woman. According to WWPD, they first attempted to use a pepper ball gun to detain the woman, but ran into unspecified issues with their equipment.

Officers then had to get closer range of the woman, and successfully used a taser to subdue her.

The woman was identified as 35-year old Shelby D. Brown.

Brown was taken to a local area hospital to check for injuries. She was then booked into Walla Walla County Jail for several felony charges, including threats, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

