Woman critically injured in Kennewick motorcycle crash, one suspect on the run

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night, and now police are looking for another person believed to have been involved in the crash.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 8 p.m. an officer spotted someone speeding on a motorcycle east on West Canal Drive near North Fisher Street.

As the officer made a U-turn, the driver of the motorcycle sped off. The officer chose not to chase them to avoid putting other people on the road in danger.

However, later on, the motorcyclist crashed while turning at North Carmichael Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman seriously injured. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and has since been transported out of the area for further treatment.

Kennewick police believe two people were on the motorcycle, and they think the second person ran away from the crash site before police got there.

Police used a K-9 to try to find that person, but they got away.

Anyone with information on this suspect should call 509-628-0333, or tips can be provided anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.tricitiescimestoppers.org

Streets that were closed due to the incident have since been reopened.