Woman declared dead found to be breathing at funeral home

Credit: James H. Cole Home for Funerals

DETROIT (AP) — A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to embalmed, a lawyer said Monday.

“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV.

The Southfield fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events Sunday that began when a medical crew was summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor, the department said.