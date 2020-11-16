Woman dies in UTV crash in Finley, driver arrested for vehicular homicide

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County deputies arrested a 30-year-old man following a deadly UTV crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office jail roster, 30-year-old David Phillip Miller was booked into jail that morning vehicular homicide and hit-and-run. He was denied bail.

A driver can be found guilty of vehicular homicide if there is proof the driver was under the influence or driving recklessly with disregard for the safety of others.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Miller was allegedly driving a UTV with passengers in Finley when, for reasons under investigation, he veered and rolled the vehicle on Bryson Brown Road.

“Upon arrival it was confirmed that one of the passengers, a 34-year-old female had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics,” the BCSO wrote in a press statement.



A 42-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were also injured in the crash.

“The 30-year-old driver was uninjured and booked into jail on a investigative hold for vehicular homicide. The accident is still under investigation,” the statement said.

