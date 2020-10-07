Woman donates over 600 books showing diversity to Tri-Cities libraries

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — You’ve seen the posts on Facebook, it’s someone’s birthday but instead of presents they ask for charitable donations.

That’s why Tri-Cities native Valari Parmenter Mejia held a diverse kids book drive for area schools and libraries.

“We were looking for a way to support the community during a lot of the social unrest that we’re seeing in the country,” Mejia said. “One way that we thought that we could contribute is by trying get more books that feature more diverse characters and storylines.”

These books include not only people of color, but also people with learning disabilities.

You might ask how can books help these social problem.

Well, over the past decade the push to show inclusivity and equity in society helped create movies like Black Panther.

Same sex-marriage became legal and a foreign film won best picture at the Oscars.

And in 2018, the House of Representatives saw a record-breaking number of elected women.

Books and stories help teach kids, and people, how to treat themselves and others.

For Vista Elementary School librarian Michelle Melville these donations mean actual change in children’s lives.

“I love when I’m reading a book and a student sees themselves in that book and you literally see that student sit up a little taller,” Melville said. “It’s just a proud moment of connection.”

The donation also gives Melville the ability to provide students with books on requested topics, like indigenous peoples.





























By the end of the book drive, Mejia’s post garnered 624 donated books from 46 donors in four countries.

55 libraries around the Tri-Cities received books, 45 of which were elementary schools.

“The whole purpose is to make sure the kids can identify themselves in these books and also foster a more inclusive and compassionate culture,” Mejia said.

If you’re interested in donating books, go to theconsciouskid.org to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.