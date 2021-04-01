Woman fatally shot on Yakama reservation

FBI, Yakama Nation Tribal Police investigating

WAPATO, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night on the Yakama reservation.

Authorities responded to a shooting about 11 p.m. at a house in the 3100 block of South Wapato Road, near McDonald Road, and found a woman had been killed in the shooting.

“We are working with our partners at the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to determine exactly what happened,” FBI Seattle Public Affairs Specialist Steve Bernd said. “I can confirm one person as deceased.”

The Yakima County Coroner’s Office is working on scheduling an autopsy for later this week.

The FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating the incident because they have jurisdiction over major crimes involving tribal members on the Yakama reservation.

As of Wednesday evening, further information was not available.

