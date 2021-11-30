UPDATE on 11/30/21: After investigating a residential explosion that claimed the life of a local woman on Monday evening, the Kennewick Fire Department confirms that the detonation occurred due to an external source of oxygen exposure to smoke.

KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed via press release that the origin of the fire was a couch in the living room of this home on N Quincy St. He explained that fire burns hotter when exposed to pure oxygen like that used for home treatment.

He offered the following comments and condolences:

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to express its deepest sympathy and condolences to the friends and family members of our community member that lost her life in the residential fire that occurred yesterday at 228 N. Quincy St. We are deeply saddened by the loss. Our mission is to not only respond to emergencies, but to also work with our community in order to deliver programs designed to prevent and eliminate the risks associated with fire. This loss weighs heavily upon us, and reinforces the importance of working proactively with our community.

He followed up by urging anyone who requires a home oxygen system to refrain from smoking in the vicinity of their device(s).

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original post.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 65-year-old woman was found dead Monday night after an apparent explosion inside a Kennewick home, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.

First responders were called to 228 N Quincy St. around 6:16 p.m. on Monday for a small fire inside a home. The residence is located just south of Canal St. in Kennewick.

RELATED: ‘We don’t have a home:’ Kennewick mom of 3 speaks out after apartment fire Friday

The Kennewick Fire Department says a potential explosion ignited a fire inside the home.

First responders found a 65-year-old woman deceased inside the residence, according to the Kennewick Fire Department. Officials have not released the name of the woman who died.

The residential fire at 228 N Quincy is out. Crews will be on scene for an extended period of time.

One occupant was found deceased. This is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/dnq2V7X9Wo — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) November 30, 2021

RELATED: Six pets perish, two adults hospitalized by large fire at Kennewick fourplex

No one else was in the home at the time of the explosion and fire, according to officials in Kennewick.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Fire at homeless encampment threatens Walla Walla warehouse