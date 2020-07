Richland woman struck by car in crosswalk, DUI suspected

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

RICHLAND, Wash. – A woman was hit by a car in Richland yesterday evening.

According to Washington State Patrol, 44-year-old Christiana Williams of Richland was in a crosswalk near SR-240 and Duportail Street when she was struck by a car driven by 46-year-old Laura Pickel of Kennewick.

Williams was taken to Kadlec with injuries.

Washington State Patrol does believe drugs or alcohol played a factor, and charges are pending.

Comments

comments