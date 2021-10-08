Woman in critical condition after shooting at Legends Casino, investigators searching for suspect

by Neil Fischer

Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, is suspected of shooting a woman at Legends Casino on October 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Investigators are searching for Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, who’s suspected of shooting a woman twice at Legends Casino, leaving her in critical condition, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office were called to Legends Casino early Monday morning for a report that a woman was shot in the parking lot of the casino.

Investigators says the woman had a gunshot wound to her head and torso, and was transported to a hospital by an ambulance.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, is suspected of shooting the woman.

In the early morning of October 4th, deputies were called to Legends Casino for a report of a woman that was shot in the parking lot. We are looking for 41-year-old Buddy Byron Mckenzie. If you see him, Call Det.Reyna at (509)574-2567 or @CrimestoppersYC at (800) 248-9980 pic.twitter.com/VrtKeKu3qO — Yakima County Sheriff's Office (@YakimaSheriff) October 7, 2021

Investigators are searching for McKenzie who’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the shooting or where investigators can find McKenzie, you’re asked to contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.

