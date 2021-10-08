Woman in critical condition after shooting at Legends Casino, investigators searching for suspect
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Investigators are searching for Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, who’s suspected of shooting a woman twice at Legends Casino, leaving her in critical condition, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office were called to Legends Casino early Monday morning for a report that a woman was shot in the parking lot of the casino.
RELATED: Toppenish shooting upgraded to homicide after teenage girl dies
Investigators says the woman had a gunshot wound to her head and torso, and was transported to a hospital by an ambulance.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, is suspected of shooting the woman.
RELATED: Man shot 3 times in Toppenish, transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Investigators are searching for McKenzie who’s considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the shooting or where investigators can find McKenzie, you’re asked to contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Overnight fire damages Richland business
- Yakima hospital system still ‘fragile’ despite decrease in COVID-19 patients
- Anti-vaccine-mandate demonstration pops up in Richland
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.