Woman named Karen gives $50 to every employee at Just Joel’s in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

Just Joel's

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A woman named Karen gave $50 to every employee at the beloved Kennewick diner, Just Joel’s.

Owner Joel Watson said the woman sent him a message Friday asking how many employees worked at his business on Kennewick Avenue. After Watson told her, she came by the diner that afternoon with an envelope.

The envelope had $50 for all 10 Just Joel’s staffers — a total of $500.

It wasn’t a tip. Karen didn’t order any food.

Literally a woman named Karen gave me an envelope with 50 bucks for each person that works for me … #ThankYou 💛🖤💛🖤#IronyIsntDead Posted by Just Joel's on Friday, May 1, 2020

Karen later told Watson she donated the money because his employees have been working hard, and because she wanted to support Watson as a small business owner.

Many of the 30,000+ followers on the Just Joel’s Facebook page, which is largely comprised of funny memes, know that Watson is a fan of “Karen” jokes.

According to Wikipedia,”One of the most common Karen stereotypes is that of a white middle-aged woman, typically American, who has a bob cut, and a poor attitude towards customer service workers; such women are often depicted as demanding to ‘speak to the manager’.”

The jokes are meant to be silly, not malicious, but they are definitely made at the expense of all women named “Karen.” Picture this , Just Joel's on the back . "Karen's Husband" on the front ?? 🤷‍♂️ Posted by Just Joel's on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 “Irony is so real,” Watson told KAPP-KVEW over Facebook Messenger.

He added that there are a number of “super cool” Karens who support his business without asking for a manager.

