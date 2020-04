Woman shot in the neck at Yakima apartment complex

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police say a woman was shot in the neck at a Yakima apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of N. Third St. around 11:50 a.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Yakima Police Department.

