Woman stabbed during fight in Pasco will need surgery, police say

PASCO, Wash. – A woman stabbed in the back by another woman in Pasco on Monday night will need to undergo surgery, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Road 44 around 8 p.m., according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department.

Sergeant Pruneda tells KAPP-KVEW that the two women were fighting when one pulled out the knife and stabbed the other in the back.

By the time police arrived, the female suspect had left.

Sergeant Pruneda confirmed the victim sustained serious injuries that will require surgery.

He said police are waiting to release the identities of the people involved as the investigation gets underway.

Anyone with more information on the crime should contact the Pasco Police Department.

