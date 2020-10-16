Woman stabbed several times in Kennewick, suspect on the loose

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police say someone stabbed a woman several times and took off from the scene Thursday night.

The attack happened at 9:30 pm on the corner of Kennewick Avenue and North Tweedt Place.

The 24 year old woman was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers say the woman knows the suspect and they had left prior to calling 9-1-1. They also say that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.