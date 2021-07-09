Woman suffers minor injuries after sliding off a trail at Palouse Falls

PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. — A woman in her 40’s suffered minor injuries after sliding off a trail at Palouse Falls Thursday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews were called to Palouse Falls Thursday around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman falling.

According to officials, the woman in her 40’s from Oregon slid from one trail down to another.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told KAPP-KVEW the woman had minor scrapes and bruises from incident.

The woman was able to walk out of the falls where she received treatment from medics, according to officials.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advises you to stay on the trails at Palouse Falls and be careful of unstable rocks.

