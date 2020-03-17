Woman tells grandpa she’s engaged through nursing home window

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. — A woman found a creative way to tell grandpa she was engaged while he was quarantined at his North Carolina nursing home.

Carly Boyd visits her grandfather regularly at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw. She does his laundry and brings him change to buy snacks, an employee at the facility told KAPP-KVEW.

Boyd was even employed at the nursing home before graduating from nursing school. So she understood that the coronavirus can have severe effects on the elderly, and that’s why nursing homes nationwide were restricting visitors.

That didn’t stop her from sharing the good news.

“I really wanted to be able to tell my grandfather because he has dementia and there’s no phone in there that he has access to,” Boyd told KOLD. “I just really wanted to make an effort to tell him.”

Boyd went outside her grandfather’s window and a nursing home employee opened she blinds to show her engagement ring,

The emotional moment was captured in a photo that the nursing home shared on its Facebook page.

Even though visitation is restricted at this time, staff suggested an alternative. Here, a resident’s granddaughter… Posted by Premier Living & Rehab Center Info Page on Monday, March 16, 2020

