Woman transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Kennewick apartment complex

by Neil Fischer

























KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run early Friday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police responded to Nueva Vista Apartments in Kennewick near the Maverick gas station on Clearwater Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say a woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

During their investigation, the Kennewick Police Department closed off part of the parking lot with crime scene tape.

Here's another look at the scene in Kennewick as police investigate a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital early this morning.

Investigators were marking the ground with spray paint and taking pictures of the scene Friday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

