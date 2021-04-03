Woman tries to flee, crashes car, KPD says

Image courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department.

KENNEWICK, Wash — Police said a woman attempted to flee and ended up crashing her car into an apartment building late Friday evening in Kennewick.

Lori Christensen, 57, was driving a blue Dodge Durango that tried to elude a police vehicle, officials said.

Just minutes later, officers responded to that same car that had crashed into an apartment building, documents said.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the crash but the Kennewick Fire Department had to use the fire truck to get the vehicle clear of the apartment and remove Christensen from inside, police said.

Christensen was taken to the local hospital for a medical evaluation but is now being charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle and possibly DUI.

