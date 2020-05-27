Woman unharmed in violent wreck on Highway 395 near Connell

Trooper Chris Thorson/Twitter

CONNELL, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman was unharmed following a single-car wreck on Highway 395 that could have potentially been fatal, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP spokesman Trooper Chris Thorson said the woman, a Lewiston, Idaho resident, was driving southbound on the highway near Connell around 6:40 a.m. when she veered off the road and struck a guardrail, causing substantial damage to her car.

The woman claimed another driver cut her off, which caused her to go off the road. She said saw the guardrail coming and ducked at the last second, which troopers believe saved her life.

Thorson said the woman told a witness she was going to walk away from the scene of crash because she had an outstanding warrant for a felony drug charge out of Nez Perce County, Idaho.

Authorities quickly caught up to her and cited her for negligent driving. Her warrant was non-extraditable, so she was not taken into police custody.

Pictures of a one car crash this morning on SR 395 near Connell. Amazingly no injuries… driver stated she was cut off but she also attempted to walk away from the scene because of a outstanding warrant she had. pic.twitter.com/6sS6xAflwP — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 27, 2020

