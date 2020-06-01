Woman wanted for attempted armed robbery at Pasco mini mart

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery attempt at the Pik-A-Pop gas station mini mart at North Fourth Avenue and West Court Street.

Police said a “skinny female” appeared to be in the process of demanding cash from the clerk at gunpoint when a customer pulled into the parking lot around 10:50 p.m.

The robber apparently got spooked and decided to flee, passing by the customer as she ran out the doorway.

The robber was about 5’7″ or 5’8 ” and was wearing a red top, blue jeans and a red and white mask over her face. The mask appeared to have purple hair attached to it, or possibly purple hair sticking out from behind it. She had a tattoo on her right hand that appeared to be some sort of symbol, and her gun was black with a silver barrel, police said.

She was last seen running westbound across Fourth Avenue through the Green Tree trailer court.

Police are in the process of trying to obtain security footage of the robber, which they will release once they obtain it.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to a Pasco police officer about case 20-15425.

