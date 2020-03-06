Woman whose mom tested negative for COVID-19 in eastern WA criticizes media over hysteria

Heather Harris / Facebook

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman is criticizing the media over the mass hysteria surrounding COVID-19 and the effect it had on her mother’s medical treatment in Grant County.

Heather Harris said in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral, that her mother was admitted to the intensive care unit at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with severe pneumonia on Sunday.

Her mother quickly became septic and medical staff worked for hours to stabilize her vitals, the post said.

“Her blood pressure was half of where it needed to be, her heart rate was too high and her oxygen levels were low. During all of this they started sending samples into the lab. She tested negative for the flu and negative for a bacterial infection,” Harris wrote. “That meant it had to be a viral infection and because of the fear-mongering media the doctors were required to also test for COVID-19 along with the hundreds of other viruses it could be.”

Harris said her mother had some flu-like symptoms and had traveled, but only within the US, and that her doctors did not believe that her mother had COVID-19.

“However, because of the media coverage and uneducated panic by the majority of the population, she was denied transport to a hospital that had a Pulmonologist. It was the most helpless feeling knowing in that moment if she needed a higher level of care, she would not have access to it because the DOH was concerned about the paper trail required in transporting a possible COVID-19 patient,” Harris wrote.

She said Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane had approved her mother, but since doctors could not rule out the coronavirus, the Department of Health wouldn’t let her go.

Her family had discussions with the doctor and nurses about what the action plan would be if her mother took a turn for the worse while being at an ill-equipped hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital and staff were required to treat Harris’ mom as if she were positive, which meant quarantine, HAZMAT suits and no visitors, she said. Harris and her dad were the only ones allowed in the room.

She said they were required to wear masks at all times while having a hand washing system in place and paying close attention to their own health since they’d been “exposed.”

After two days, Harris decided to stay in quarantine with her mom while her dad went to care for her sister, who has special needs. Her sister was being cared for by other family members at that point.

Thankfully, the results came back negative for COVID-19.

In the Facebook post, Harris praised the medical staff for going “above and beyond” to make her and her mother as comfortable as possible. She commended both Samaritan Hospital and Sacred Heart for their willingness to help.

As for the media, she did not have any praises:

“Experiencing this all first hand and being thrown into the trenches, I can’t help but think of the other patients being spoken about in the media. My heart goes out to every single one of them and their families. Being in the hospital fearing for the life of your loved one and coming up with the best treatment plan should be your only worry. But we had to worry about so much more. The media coverage. Limiting who we told in fear of the unnecessary hysteria it would cause. Trusting the staff would follow HIPAA laws. And most importantly trying to keep my mom calm through it all,” Harris wrote.

She said the media has caused “unneeded worry and the uneducated are fueling the fire.”

She ended the post by saying, “The embarrassing amount of immaturity I had to witness while quarantined at the hospital by my own friends and people from my hometown on Facebook about the coronavirus coverage was irritating. There are real people out there suffering. The virus is not a laughing matter, but the online childish behavior is. The hysteria over the coronavirus caused my family to stress more than we needed to. People have lost all perspective. The news media is reporting on every single observation case and allowing the communities to panic. They’re failing to remind the public that this virus is treatable and not life-threatening when support care is given. Social media in the end, is the true virus in all of this.”

The Facebook post has been shared more than 1,100 times.

