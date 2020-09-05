Woman’s in-custody death in Yakima ruled an accident; no charges filed

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman who died in Yakima police custody in early June died as the result of methamphetamine toxicity. Her death was ruled as an accident and no charges will be filed against the officers involved, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said in a news release Friday.

Police said Tiffany Eubanks, 33, had been walking in and out of traffic on June 2 near East Yakima Avenue and North First Street when officers were called to assist her around 4:30 p.m. Officers warned her to stay out of traffic and she agreed to do so.

About an hour later, police were again called to the same area to potentially help a person who was “down on the sidewalk” outside Key Bank in downtown Yakima. Police identified this person as Eubanks, said Brusic.

An ambulance was already on scene with lights flashing when an officer arrived at the scene. Eubanks was strapped to a gurney next to the ambulance.

According to the ambulance paramedics, Eubanks had run into the road again prior to being strapped to the gurney. She was thrashing around and nearly fell off the gurney, so the officer and paramedics caught her to keep her on it.

The officer said Eubanks appeared to be on drugs.

“Based upon Tiffany’s lack of hygiene, inability to have a conversation, dilated pupils, profuse sweating, and her wandering out in the busy road, I did not believe that Tiffany was able to take care of herself and was a danger to herself. Therefore, I believed she fell under the criteria of the Involuntary Treatment Act (ITA),” said Brusic.

Brusic said he felt it was necessary for Eubanks to be taken to the hospital to be assessed. He also indicated that handcuffs appeared necessary because the gurney straps were not enough to keep her secured in transit.

The ambulance company, American Medical Response, would not transport Eubanks to the hospital with handcuffs behind her back unless an officer rode with her. At the time, Eubanks appeared to be under control, so the responding officer took her to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in handcuffs in a patrol car. She was “conscious and alert but not talkative,” according to police.

The officer arrived at the hospital with Eubanks shortly after 6 p.m. and entered the hospital to get a wheelchair and medical assistance, including a Designated Crisis Responder. The officer spoke with a security guard, ER staff and a DCR before returning to his patrol car.

When he returned, Eubanks had vomited and slipped through the chest seatbelt strap. She was laying on the seat and was unresponsive and was immediately given medical assistance.

Eubanks died at the hospital on June 3 at 3:27 a.m. An autopsy found that she died of methamphetamine toxicity. Her mechanism of death was agitated delirium, malignant hyperthermia and intra-alveolar hemorrhage.

Following his complete review of the case, Brusic said in a statement, “I conclude that at no time did a law enforcement officer use excessive force of any kind in dealing with Ms. Eubanks. The Yakima Police Department Officers that responded to the scene to assist Tiffany Eubanks and keep her out of traffic used only minimal control to keep her safe and handcuff her in order to transport her to the hospital. The officers at the scene concluded that she was under the influence of some type of substance or substances. The toxicology report indicates that these observations were correct. She was found to have amphetamine, methamphetamine, midazolam and fentanyl in her blood at the time of her death.”

“No law enforcement officer used force in this incident. Ms. Eubanks did not commit a crime in the officer’s presence. They were assisting her and trying to get her medical help to deal with her drug-induced condition. No criminal charges will be forthcoming against any Yakima Police Department officer who was involved in this very sad and tragic situation.’