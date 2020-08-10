Women & children’s shelter director publishes book to encourage those who are struggling

PASCO, Wash. — 15 years ago, Lisa Godwin felt like she was supposed to write a book to encourage others.

Summer of 2020 her published book was released – right in the middle of a pandemic.

“With what’s going on in the world right now, I think that the fact that we released this like 3 weeks ago is so fitting,” said Godwin.

Godwin is currently the women & children’s director at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission. Though her book can be relevant to anyone going through struggles, “Dear ____, There’s Hope on the Other Side,” is a compilation of encouraging letters directed towards the women in the shelter.

Each letter goes through a personal experience that Godwin has had. Growing up, she lived in a home where her father solicited her mother for sex for twelve years. Her and her husband also experienced losing a business.

“When anybody goes through trauma they want to know that they’re not alone, that other people have felt pain, but they want to know how do they get through the pain,” said Godwin. “I kind of feel like that’s my mission in life – to inspire and give hope.”

Consumers can purchase “Dear _____, There’s Hope on the Other Side” at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, the Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.

