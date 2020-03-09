Womxn’s March incorporates arts into Tri-Cities in this year’s march

PASCO, Wash. — Multiple speakers from across the Tri-Cities came to the Womxn’s March on Sunday afternoon. Aside from speakers — a new flare.

Local artists and performers took the stage during this year’s ceremony before the march. They also acknowledged different tribal nations who still live on the land.

Some of the guests included Indigenous Women in Business, poet activists, reviewers and more.

“We have to use our privilege to help others who don’t have those same rights, so I think it’s special — especially as part as a man, for me to be out here supporting everyone and letting them know they’re not alone and that I’m here with them,” said Mike Chavez from Casa Rosita.

The Tri-Cities Womxn’s March is spelled with an “x” to include all those who identify as womxn.

The event is worked in partnership with Planned Parenthood and PFLAG, along with many other local organizations and resources.

