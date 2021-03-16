Wondering how a mask helps? PNNL offering answers

Online seminar will be offered March 16

Alyssa Warner by Alyssa Warner

Photo by EVG Culture from Pexels woman wears blue surgical mask

How does wearing a piece of fabric across your mouth and nose block the virus, but not your breath? Why is it safer to eat outdoors or with the windows open if you’re gathering with people outside your household? What makes some people end up in the hospital while others never even realize they’re infected?

If you’ve been asking yourself these questions as the pandemic drags on and on, you’re not alone. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is holding a special seminar series to try and answer some of those questions.

The next seminar is coming up Tuesday, March 16th, at 5P.M. Katrina Waters, the division director for PNNL’s Biological Sciences Division, will present.

The seminar is online, and you will need to pre-register if you want to check it out. Click here to sign up for a spot.

