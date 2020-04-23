Worker at construction site for new Richland school tests positive for COVID-19, causing delays

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District said Thursday that construction of a new elementary school has ceased after a worker at the construction site tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the opening of new Tapteal Elementary will now be delayed.

Prior to that closure, the project’s contractor informed the district the coronavirus pandemic has caused other delays, adding “the full extent of the impacts are dynamic and cannot be fully realized until the pandemic is resolved.”

Without a firm schedule for completion of Tapteal, the district is also postponing the bid process for construction of the new Badger Mountain Elementary School pending additional information.

“Completing Tapteal is necessary for the Badger Mountain project to continue,” the district said in a statement. “Tapteal students and staff need to move from their temporary home at the school located near Belmont Boulevard and Keene Road so Badger Mountain students and staff can move in and their school rebuilt on the current school’s site.”

The district said it remains fully committed to rebuilding Badger Mountain Elementary as affirmed by the Richland School Board this past winter. District officials will continue to work closely with the Tapteal contractor to ensure the new building is completed with a new schedule and provide updates to all of you regarding the status and any further changes.

