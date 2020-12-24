WorkSource Columbia Basin provides resources for job seekers

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A Tri-City employment agency is assisting job seekers with resources to get connected with local businesses.

WorkSource Columbia Basin helps all job seekers, including those just getting started.

“We help people get up to speed, ready for employment, and connected to meaningful work,” said WorkSource Operations Manager Crystal Bright.

Bright told KAPP-KVEW that business in the Tri-Cities are hiring.

“I think one of the biggest misnomers right now is that businesses are not hiring in our local area, and infant they are,” said Bright.

Bright said WorkSource helps people sustain employment by supporting the whole person.

“The types of resources we’re referring people to would have to do with housing, food stability, health care or health insurance, things that support the whole person,” said Bright.

WorkSource is hosting a virtual resource fair for local businesses and job seekers on January 13.

To find out more about WorkSource visit their website here.

