World AIDS Day 2020: Honoring those affected

In the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, experts want to remind the community of an ongoing epidemic.

December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day to honor those we have lost and to support people with the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, the virus has already claimed almost 33 million lives since it was first identified in 1981.

The Washington Department of Health said in 2019, there were 402 total HIV cases and 193 new AIDs cases in the state.

Jeffrey Robinson, a commissioner for the WA LGBTQ Commission, said people need to realize HIV/AIDS can affect everyone.

“We need to recognize that it’s not one marginalized community’s problem,” Robinson said. “Everybody in one way or another, if you’re gay, straight, whatever your orientation or gender identity is, you’re affected by this.”

Robinson said that being supportive of people with HIV/AIDS will help erase some of the stigmas and misconceptions.

“It isn’t just the physical impact you have to go through. It’s the emotional impact, it’s the isolation,” Robinson said. “It’s the feeling like you’re alone and like your life is somehow worth less.”

He added that he hopes one day there will be a cure.

“We can get a handle on this thing through compassion and a willingness to act,” Robinson said.

The first World AIDS Day was observed in 1988.

