Wrong-way crash kills two on I-90 near Moses Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

GRANT CO., Wash. — Two people have died in a head-on crash, which has closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake.

The crash has closed the freeway where it meets State Route 17.

Around 2:30 p.m., Trooper John Bryant said someone called 911 about an SUV going west in the eastbound lanes on I-90. Moments later, another call came in about the violent crash.

Bryant said the SUV ran into a cargo van, killing both drivers at the scene.

Bryant said eastbound lanes would be closed for at least two to three hours. Traffic is being diverted to Frontage Road.

I-90 eastbound closed at SR17. Head-on collision. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KWkLWoa2Ng — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 18, 2020

