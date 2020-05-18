Wrong-way crash kills two on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT CO., Wash. — Two people have died in a head-on crash, which has closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake.
The crash has closed the freeway where it meets State Route 17.
Around 2:30 p.m., Trooper John Bryant said someone called 911 about an SUV going west in the eastbound lanes on I-90. Moments later, another call came in about the violent crash.
Bryant said the SUV ran into a cargo van, killing both drivers at the scene.
Bryant said eastbound lanes would be closed for at least two to three hours. Traffic is being diverted to Frontage Road.