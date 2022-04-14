WRPS donated $250k to WSU Tri-Cities during #CougsGive Day

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) gave local Washington State University (WSU) Tri-Cities $250,000 during their Cougs Give day on Wednesday.

The gesture was paired with the announcement of a cooperative internship, available to 10 students in various programs on campus.

“It allows them to continue their education through full time schooling, but also gives them real world experience in a very challenging work environment,” said John Eschenberg, President of WRPS. “It also allows them to earn because they earn a paycheck. And then upon graduation, they’ve got a great opportunity to onboard with our company.”

Students from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, College of Business, and the College of Arts and Sciences are eligible for the internships, which start this summer.

“The local schools tend to represent a second or third generation worker here. And they’re committed, they’re familiar with the work, because their mother, their father, their uncle or aunt may have worked here,” Eschenberg said. “So I that really drives them, and their level of interest in being a part of the critical mission that we have for the clean up.”

WSU Tri-Cities says this is just the start of what they hope to be many more partnerships in the local community.

“You know, 92% of our graduates within 6 months are placed in a job. Those are all things that we are very very proud of, but we don’t want to stop there,” said Jaime Heppler, Senior Director of Development with WSU Tri-Cities. “We want to continue to grow. And industry partnerships such as WRPS and this co-op is the future.”

