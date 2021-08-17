WRPS Gives $10,000 to the Kadlec Foundation

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) became the first area business to join the Kadlec Foundation Corporate Giving Society offering the newly-formed foundation a $10,000 gift on Monday in Richland to support community health programs.

Kadlec Foundation said the Corporate Giving Society was created to build a partnership with local companies and work together to “elevate community health.”

“So for us, it’s exciting to be the first to make a significant donation to the foundation. And the hope, of course, is to put pressure on our colleagues in the community, particularly some of our contractor colleagues that support the Handford Clean-Up Mission. There is a host of us out there, and we are all very fortunate in our place in society here. So many of us are in a position to give back, and I know many of our colleagues will also see it the same way. We hope to be a pacesetter and set the standard for corporate giving as we go ahead with this very critical activity in the community.” -John Eschenberg, President & CEO, Washing River Protection Solutions

WRPS, in a press release, said the Kadlec Foundation supports vital programs for the community. Those programs include:

Healthy Ages

Kadlec Neurological Resource Center Library

CATCH Program (formerly Kadlec Academy)

Additional health education programs focused on critical issues as suicide prevention and childhood obesity

“We have been through an unprecedented time during this pandemic, and the people on our front lines, our staff have been living this 24/7 going on 18 months now. So gifts like we receive from partners like WRPS, not only is it the financial support, but I think just symbolism of this gift from their employees is a sign of their support for our staff, that has been working so courageously for the past year and a half,” said Jim Hall the Chief Philanthropy Officer at Kadlec.

To learn more about the Kadlec Foundation and ways to give back, visit kadlec.org/foundation.

