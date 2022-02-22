WSDA offers insecticide to Grandview property owners to eradicate Japanese beetles

Virtual Q&A scheduled Tuesday for affected residents, interested community members

by Emily Goodell

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Researchers are working to eradicate an infestation of Japanese beetles in residential areas before they can move on to major crops in Yakima County, including apples, hops and grapes.

“It doesn’t have a natural predator in our area, so they really are free to grow without anything controlling its population,” said Amber Betts, media relations coordinator with the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “Beetles can lay up to 100 eggs every year, so we’re looking at up to 100 times more this year.”

The Japanese beetle population has grown rapidly from a handful detected in the Lower Valley in 2020 to more than 24,000 caught in WSDA traps in the Grandview area in 2021. Betts said they expect to find even more beetles this year.

“That’s really frustrating for like our roses and our grass, but they have not made it into our crops just yet,” Betts said. “If they do, they do have the potential to really destroy some of our crops.”

READ: Japanese beetle infestation threatens Yakima Valley growers

Betts said at that point, it would become exponentially more expensive and difficult to control. She said local farmers could be facing not only destroyed crops, but the additional burden of further quarantine restrictions and increased cost for treating their crops.

“That cost could be placed on the consumer so that we can see more expensive groceries in the future if we have to deal with yet another pest,” Betts said. “Right now, we have the opportunity to cut that off before it even gets to our crops.”

Betts said that’s why WSDA plans to send letters to property owners in the affected residential areas in the next couple of weeks asking their permission to treat their property with an insecticide that should help to eradicate the invasive beetles.

According to the WSDA, the product names in the proposed treatment plan — Acelepryn G — is a low-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals.

“It’s not a spray; it’s a granular application and it goes directly on the lawns,” Betts said.

WSDA officials will be sharing information about their plan to get rid of the beetles during a virtual open house from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone can register for the webinar here or watch the video livestreamed on YouTube here.

“We’re really relying on the community to ask all the questions they need to ask so that we can get the consent to get the get this treated and and get the beetles out of our area,” Betts said.

Betts said they will continue to track the beetles and add more traps in the Grandview area. She said they also plan to institute a quarantine sometime this spring to prevent the pests from spreading outside residential areas.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Fred Meyer in Richland reopens to the public on Sunday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.