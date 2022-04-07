WSDOT considers roundabouts for problem intersections on Yakima’s Powerhouse Road

Community members have until Monday, April 11th to submit feedback online

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is looking for the community’s feedback on a list of possible improvements for the West Powerhouse Road corridor in Yakima.

Transportation officials are still in the planning phase — no final decisions have been made and no funding has been secured. At this point, they want residents to share their thoughts in an online survey.

“So far, we’ve had a couple hundred responses and we certainly appreciate that and want to continue to get that feedback,” said Summer Derrey, who handles communications for WSDOT’s South Central Region.

In a survey last summer, WSDOT identified about 60 possible solutions to the concerns area residents shared about the road. Derrey said they’re hoping additional feedback will help them narrow that list down to 12.

WSDOT officials said Powerhouse Road was built with rural standards in mind and improvements are necessary because the city’s population and nearby business developments are outgrowing the road.

In the 2021 survey, residents identified several issues with the road, including the lack of access for pedestrians and bicyclists, heavy traffic congestion and safety at “substandard” intersections.

Derrey said transportation officials are particularly concerned about the intersection where Powerhouse Road meets Ackley Road and where Ackley Road meets U.S. Highway 12.

“That’s what we call an at grade intersection, where a highway meets a side road and so we have some safety concerns there,” Derrey said. “That’s actually our top priority at WSDOT: focusing on solutions for Ackley Road.”

Currently, drivers on Powerhouse Road have the right-of-way and only those traveling on Ackley Road are required to stop. One of the proposed solutions would be to install two more stop signs, on both lanes of Powerhouse Road — or a traffic signal.

Derrey said another possible improvement would be to replace that intersection with a single-lane roundabout to improve traffic flow and safety in that area.

“With roundabouts, people still crash — that’s human nature,” Derrey said. “But the crashes tend to be at slower rates because speed limits for roundabouts are between 15 to 25 miles per hour.”

Derrey said roundabouts also eliminate head-on and T-bone collisions, though sideswipes can still be an issue. Single-lane or two-lane roundabouts are also listed as potential solutions for:

Ackley Road & West Powerhouse Road

Ackley Road & U.S. Highway 12

Naches Heights Road & West Powerhouse Road

Cowiche Canyon Road & West Powerhouse Road

40th Avenue & Fruitvale Boulevard

Pecks Canyon Road & West Powerhouse Road

40th Avenue & West Powerhouse Road

U.S. Highway 12 & West Powerhouse Road & Old Naches Highway

South Naches Road & West Powerhouse Road

Other potential improvements for the West Powerhouse Road Corridor include adding sidewalks, bike lanes, new stop signs, traffic signals or turn lanes. The last day to submit comments regarding the planning study is Monday, April 11.

Derrey said after that, the planning team — which includes WSDOT, the City of Yakima, Yakima County, Yakima Valley Council of Governments and other community partners — will use community feedback to narrow down the list and pick their final solutions.

“Next steps after this are securing grants and possibly support from the legislature on some of the more expensive projects,” Derrey said. “In terms of construction projects, it could take anywhere from a couple months for the low cost solutions to a couple of years for the more expensive ones.”

