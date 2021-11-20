WSDOT: Expect travel delays, fewer snow plows due to staffing shortage

by Emily Goodell

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising travelers to expect longer mountain pass closures and snow plowing delays this winter due to a significant staffing shortage. “We’re two years into a public health emergency of global proportions and that’s impacted not only our budget, but also our staffing and operations,” said Meagan Lott, South Central Region Communications Manager for WSDOT. Lott said they’ve been struggling with staffing for at least two years; as older staff members have retired from permanent positions, WSDOT has struggled to find replacements.

“We were having issues trying to recruit because there is a shortage of qualified people who have a commercial driver’s license to drive snowplows,” Lott said. Additionally, the department lost hundreds of employees last month due to the state vaccine mandate — about 6% of its total staff. Lott said the staff shortage means travelers will likely see longer waits for snow plowing, road closures. “Some of those mountain pass closures may take a little bit longer just based on the fact that we don’t have the staffing that we’ve had in the past,” Lott said. “There will be some smaller routes that may not get plowed as frequently as maybe larger routes like I-82 or I-90.” Washington State Department of Transportation officials are expecting longer pass closures and snow plowing delays this winter due to a significant staffing shortage. This time lapse video shows the road conditions today on US 12, driving from just past Rimrock Lake to Naches. pic.twitter.com/UXsJuGrNbz — Emily Goodell (@GoodellEmily) November 20, 2021 Lott said the agency is doing the best it can to prioritize public safety, but they need drivers to help them do it. “Driver preparedness is probably more more critical now than what we’ve seen in any other winter,” Lott said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.