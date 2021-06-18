WSDOT truck hit on I-82 in Yakima County
YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Charges are pending for a 27-year-old Granger man after crashing into a Washington Department Of Transportation truck protecting a maintenance crew Thursday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:47 a.m. Thursday on I-82 just west of Sunnyside.
RELATED: Multi-vehicle accident on I-82 causes rollover, hit and run in Prosser
The crash report states that Abraham Guadarrama, 27, crashed into the impact attenuator attached to the back of the truck.
Washington State Patrol says the Washington Department Of Transportation truck was stationary for road work.
The Washington Department Of Transportation tweeted that this type of crash is becoming a problem throughout the state.
“We need drivers to slow down, focus, be alert, be sober and take everyone’s safety seriously,” said in another tweet by their account.
RELATED: Richland car accident claims one passenger’s life
One Washington Department Of Transportation worker was injured in the crash, and was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF
- Thief arrested while wearing construction company clothes, according to Kennewick Police
- Governor Inslee visits Tri-Cities, says focus is on “saving lives”
- Yakima police to get 57 new patrol cars
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.