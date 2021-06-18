WSDOT truck hit on I-82 in Yakima County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Washington State DOT

Washington State DOT

Washington State DOT

Washington State DOT







YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Charges are pending for a 27-year-old Granger man after crashing into a Washington Department Of Transportation truck protecting a maintenance crew Thursday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:47 a.m. Thursday on I-82 just west of Sunnyside.

RELATED: Multi-vehicle accident on I-82 causes rollover, hit and run in Prosser

The crash report states that Abraham Guadarrama, 27, crashed into the impact attenuator attached to the back of the truck.

Washington State Patrol says the Washington Department Of Transportation truck was stationary for road work.

The Washington Department Of Transportation tweeted that this type of crash is becoming a problem throughout the state.

Another work zone crash today, this one on I-82 near Zillah. A car smashed into our attenuator, which was protecting our maintenance crew. Fortunately our workers weren't hurt. If it seems like this is getting worse, it is, and it doesn't have to be this way. pic.twitter.com/NcrI2hj8GL — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) June 17, 2021

“We need drivers to slow down, focus, be alert, be sober and take everyone’s safety seriously,” said in another tweet by their account.

RELATED: Richland car accident claims one passenger’s life

One Washington Department Of Transportation worker was injured in the crash, and was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.