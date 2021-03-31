WSP announces fatal one-car collision near Connell, Franklin County

Image courtesy of WSP Trooper Thorson (@wspd3pio, Twitter)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper announced a collision on SR 395, roughly two miles south of Connell.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the accident only involved one car. It was announced that the accident was fatal, but no further information regarding the driver or the circumstances of the accident has been released up to this point.

Traffic alert: WSP is on scene of a 1-car, fatality collision N/B SR 395 at MP 53 in Franklin County. We are approx. two miles south of Connell. The roadway is open but we will be on scene for a couple of hours while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/pvuoZvwiDB — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 31, 2021

WSP presence is expected to remain near SR 395 at milepost 53 for several hours as they investigate the crash. Despite the incident, the roadway remains clear, so there aren’t any major traffic implications in this instance.

This is a developing story. As new information becomes available, this story will be updated or a follow-up will be published by the KAPP-KVEW news staff.

