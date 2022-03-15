WSP are investigating a collision after a driver hit a pedestrian, kept on driving, and then returned to the scene

by Amanda Mason

NACHES, Wash. — According to a press release from Washington State Patrol (WSP), around 7 p.m. Monday, March 14th, a 26-year-old Tieton man driving a black Audi hit 25-year-old Juan Sanchez Zapien from Yakima while he was crossing SR 12 at Milepost 190 in Naches.

WSP said the driver Flavio Paniagua, failed to stop and continued driving but later returned to the scene. Troopers reported that Paniagua was not injured, there were no drugs or alcohol involved, and charges are currently pending.

Zapien was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial for his injuries, no word on his current condition.

This collision is still under investigation.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.